Court adjourns suit by Fubara against PDP

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned a suit filed by Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party’s governor-elect and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Odu, over an alleged plan by the party to suspend them.

Delivering his ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Friday fixed April 20 for judgement after Fubara’s counsel, Dr Joshua Musa and Mr Johnson Usman, who represented the PDP, adopted their processes and presented their arguments.

On the other hand, Ekwo also fixed April 20 for judgement in a suit filed by Senator Sandy Onor, the Cross Rivers PDP governorship candidate, and Ambrose Emana, his running mate, against the PDP and its executives over allegations bordering on planned suspension.

In a related development, Ekwo fixed the same date for a ruling on a motion moved by Musa, asking an order to amend their originating summons in another suit filed by the Rivers PDP Chairman, Desmond Akawo against the party, its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which was opposed by Usman.

After the counsel adopted their processes, the judge then adjourned the first two cases for judgement and fixed Akawo’s suit for a ruling.