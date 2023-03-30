Couple discover they are cousins after 17-year marriage, three kids

In what is a startling revelation, a US couple, Celina and Joseph Quinones, have discovered they are actually related after 17 years of marriage and three children.

The couple revealedthey discovered they are cousins after taking a family tree DNA test.

Celina and Joseph Quinones, had been together for 17 years and have been married for more than ten years when Celina decided to dig into her family tree.

While digging, she discovered that Joseph was her cousin.

Posting on TikTok under the handle @realestatemommas, she broke the news of how the couple found out they were more than just man and wife.

She wrote: “Married my husband in 2006. Not thinking anything of it we had three kids. Come to find out we were related and cousins.”

Celina then urged other couples to check their heritage.

The clip quickly went viral and has now had over four million views, with many people posting negative comments about their continued union, saying they should separate.

She described the moment she first discovered her husband was actually also her cousin as “devastating,” but says their love is stronger than ever and that she’s ignored negative comments suggesting they divorce.

She wrote: “This was three kids in that I found out we were related. I did my DNA test I think in 2016 and yeah it was devastating because I was like ‘babe we’re related are we even supposed to be together? This is weird’. It really freaked me out.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world… Cousband and wife for life! There is a reason why good couples look alike. I am just over here raising awareness.”

She explained how they’ve moved on from the discovery, writing: “My kids and my husband are my everything and we looked past it. All our kids have 10 fingers and 10 toes. It’s a good ice breaker lol.”