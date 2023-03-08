Corruption trials not exclusive preserve of FG — Akeredolu

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, insisted that the trial of corrupt cases in the country should not be the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government.

Akeredolu noted that since the commission of certain offences are local, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offences were committed.

He said this while inaugurating members of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission; members of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission, ODIEC, and members of Governing Council of State-owned Tertiary Institutions, held in Akure.

His words: “The commission of certain offences is local. Corruption trials should not be the exclusive preserve of the Federal Government. Stealing is also an offence against the state.

“Therefore, if an allegation of crime falls within the purview of the state’s criminal jurisdiction, it is proper that the trial be conducted in the place where the offence is committed.

“This Commission is expected to combat crime, effectively. Intelligence gathering should commence from the execution of the State Budget passed into Law. It is basic.

“We hope that this body will be able to track budgetary allocations for the benefit of the people. All other engagements should focus on ensuring that the monies appropriated and released are utilised in the interest of the people.

“There are other matters ancillary to this basic functions. Corruption, as a social vice, has a wide spectrum. The unwholesome activities of public servants must come under scrutiny.

“There is, virtually, no area of public service that has not been infected with this virus. It is a shame that the state still battles to know the exact figure of those she owes obligations as workers.

“It is deplorable indeed that the government carries a heavy burden of salaries and emoluments of characters entirely unknown to the establishment.

“These elements join others to exact pressures on the government. We hope that not only will those behind this disgraceful act are exposed; they must also have their days in court.”

Speaking on ODIEC, the governor said: “Members of this Commission will conduct Local Government elections. Their ability to remain impartial umpires will assist, tremendously, in deepening our democratic practice.”