Correctional service boss tasks officers on professionalism

…hails officers’ landmark achievement in Enugu facility

By Chinedu Adonu

In accordance with the Nigerian Correctional Service Commission to adequately reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate inmate back to society, the Controller of Enugu command, Mr Nicholas Obiako has charged officers to be professional in discharging their duties.

The Controller, Mr. Obiako, also expressed delight at officer in-charge of Enugu custodian center, Usifo Joseph’s robust and transformational achievement in the command facilities, adding that “he is disciplined and dedicated to duties”.

Mr Obiako made this known during the epoch making event of Inmates music album launch, products exhibition and send off of the officer in-charge of Enugu custodian center, Usifo Joseph who was promoted to rank of controller.

‘He said, The commission is deploying all necessary tools including entertainment in the development and empowerment of inmates of Enugu custodian center for effective reformation.

“This is coming at a time when the service is going through a change mantra which focuses on adequate reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders back to the society. Reforming an individual is a complex process which requires complementary role by all stakeholders to achieve.

“This album launch coincides with the send off of officer in-charge of this custodian center, Mr Usifo Joseph who has been promoted to the rank of controller of corrections and is currently transferred to the National Headquarters, Abuja. He is disciplined and very dedicated to his duties,” he said.

Earlier in his address, the newly promoted controller Mr Usifo Joseph commended the staff for their team work, adding that he was able to achieve success based on his robust leadership training and determination.

While thanking the controller of the command, Obiako and commandant, correctional training school, Enugu, Mr S.A Sambo for their support, said he commenced his administration by focusing on the general welfare of inmates while improving the efficiency of the staff.

Hear him, “I commenced my administration by focusing on the general welfare of the inmates facility started having look. was made manifest the formidable team workers who willing ever ready make positive impacts with this facility. Enugu Custodial Centre my pet project and forever remain so.

“The following are some of the projects that were accomplished during my short but memorable administration as the officer in-charge of this facility.

“Restructuring the work pattern to enhance/improve effectiveness and

general wellbeing of staff. Installation of CCTV camera round the custodial centre to ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the activities both within and outside the facility.

“Introducing the use of walkie-talkie by officers in the beat for effective and timely communication. Awarding scholarship to one inmate who was released from our facility.

“Reviving and upgrading the visual court through assistance from CAPIO and Enugu State Justice Team that provided us with laptops and other electronic gadgets, tables chairs. This has greatly helped the inmates whose trial courts are relatively to attend their court dates.

“Raising football ground standard field for effective sporting events. Drawing multiple pipe-borne water pipes into the facility to checkmate water scarcity. There has been constant good water supply into facility till date and many more,” he said.