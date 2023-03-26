Coreskills boss, Sam-Emehelu, tasks consultant on entrepreneurship

By Dickson Omobola

Chief Executive Officer Coreskills Transformational Academy Limited, Dr Toyin Sam-Emehelu, weekend, pledged to enlighten consultants in Africa and across the world on the business angle of consulting.

She added that a lot of people who go into consulting do so for fun, noting that her academy is prepared to help such individuals and companies transform the skill into a business.

Sam-Emehelu, who disclosed this in Lagos at the maiden edition of the firm’s workshop themed: “The Business Consulting Workshop,” explained that her goal is to ensure that attendees and potential clients scale their consulting businesses.

“Our goal is to help people that are here for the programme to scale their consulting businesses. The consulting industry is a big industry that helps people solve problems. It is an industry where people are well remunerated,” she said.

The leadership mentor and coach stressed that the organisation helps to catalyse businesses and individuals to positive transformation.

She said: “Though we started as a business name in 2018, we became a limited liability company in 2021. Amazingly, the business of consulting workshop was put together from inspiration because we know the fact that a lot of businesses that are into consulting know a lot about the consulting but do not know about the business itself.

“In the next few years, we sincerely want to have this on a bigger scale. We want to have branches across African countries and help other businesses grow, scale and become bigger.

“In our academy, we have consulting, we have training, leadership development programmes, parents education programmes and a lot of online courses. We have been able to serve a wide range of clients within Nigeria and across Africa and America.

“A lot has been learnt today, and a whole lot more will be looked into after today. We won’t leave the participants on their own, there is a one month accountability programme and a six months coaching and support programme.”

Shedding light on the theme, Senior Audit Associate in the Assurance unit of Ernst and Young Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Oghenederhie, enjoined people to evaluate themselves and a business potential before starting one, adding that doing so gives a clearer view.

“Have a Google document that you update regularly and make sure those documents are on the cloud. Ask yourself questions such as where are you, where do you want to go and how would you get there.

“You should know that your business is grouped into five departments, finance, sales and marketing, product development partnership, strength weakness opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis,” he added.

He concluded by charging business owners to engage a professional who oversees delicate aspects of their businesses, saying that partnership is a deliberate act.

He said: “Always try to engage a professional in your business. Also note that partnerships won’t meet you, you must go and get them. Learn to make that passion a business, have an idea bank and strategy base and set yourself up by yourself.”