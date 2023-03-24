Convocation: 246 graduates in UNN bag first-class degrees

University of Nigeria Nsukka

Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), says 246 graduates bagged first-class degrees in the university’s 50th convocation ceremony.

Igwe announced this in Nsukka on Friday in a remark during UNN’s 50th convocation ceremony for 2019/2020 session to confer bachelor’s degrees on 14,308 graduates.

He urged all the graduates to live up to expectations in all they do as the country was in dire need of truly educated men and women.

“In this UNN 50th convocation, a total of 14,308 will receive bachelor’s degrees from the university.

“246 bagged first class, 5,092 made second class upper, 7,865 made second class lower, 2,088 made third class while 17 went home with pass.

“As an alumnus of this university, I urge you to live up to expectations by being good ambassadors of the UNN and good citizens of the country,” he said.

The VC said all the graduating students were unique and special because they were the golden graduates of the university’s 50th Convocation.

Igwe urged the graduands not to allow the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country, especially unemployment, to diminish the value of their graduation.

“As you leave the university to face the real world, do not allow the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country to diminish the value of your graduation.

“With focus, integrity, hard work and absolute trust in God, you will rule the world with the knowledge you have acquired as lions and lionesses,” he said.

The VC said the university decided to bring Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana, who is an alumnus of UNN, to inspire and motivate graduates and undergraduates of the university.

Speaking, Iyiegbu, who graduated in 1998, said he was happy to be invited to inspire and motivate graduates and undergraduates of his alma mater which made him what he is now.

“Today, I have come back to this convocation hall as homecoming, to share my story, so that, you can learn some lessons from my experience, and hopefully, get inspired and motivated to confront the future with greater confidence.

“The secret of my success is focus, integrity, hard work, and the special grace of God,” Iyiegbu said.

NAN reports that lyiegbu instituted some prizes like N1m Cubana prize for the best-graduating student in every convocation.

He also named N1m Cubana prize for the best-graduating student of the Department of Political Science, “the department that produced me.” (NAN)