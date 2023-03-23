Continuous emission of concentrated greenhouse gasses devastating, NiMET warns

By Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—THE Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, on Thursday, cautioned the general public against continuous increase of average concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, stating that it has devastating global implications.

The Director General/CEO, NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu, made the call in his keynote address on the occasion of the World Meteorological Day, themed: “The Future of Weather, Climate and Water across Generation.”

While stating that the world has, oftentimes, been ravaged by storms cutting across several international borders, he maintained that no country in the world is immune against the effect of the changing climate, whether as an emitter or non-emitter of these gasses.

“Indeed, happenings over the years have taught us all that weather has no boundary”, he said.

Speaking further, the NiMet boss, represented by the Director, Research and Training NiMet Prof. Effiom Oku, said: “Technology has allowed us to modernize the way activities are conducted in a more concise and efficient manner.

“We have witnessed the transition from an analogue society to a digital one, and the evolution is expected to continue. In the same way, the world climate has transited from variability to change while variability still continues within different climate environments.

“The global atmosphere continues to warm while nations struggle to adjust to the reality of combating climate change amidst economic gains.

“As an organization of 187 Member States and 6 Member Territories, the WMO requires that all its members will operate with common vision and goals. The World Meteorological Day therefore, offers opportunity for member countries to converge ideas and resources; and align in one common thematic area.

“The ‘Day’ showcases the essential contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHss) such as NiMet and NIHSA (Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency) to the safety and wellbeing of society and is celebrated with activities around the world.

“Therefore , while we work tirelessly to improve on our activities, we must not forget to prepare the future generation for the task ahead.”