Confusion as PDP dumps Uche, reaffirms Igwe as Abia deputy gov

By Steve Oko

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Abia State, has dumped Dr Jasper Uche, and re-affirmed Hon. Okey Igwe as its deputy governorship candidate for the March 11 governorship poll in Abia State.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu by the National Working Committed of PDP.



The letter dated February 20, 2023 was jointly signed by the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu; and the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.



A copy of the letter sighted by our Correspondent in Umuahia read in part: ” Following the death of Professor Uche Ikonne, the party conducted a fresh primary election wherein Ahiwe Okechuku Ambrose emerged the winner.



“However, in submitting the name of Ahiwe Okechukwu Ambrose to the commission as Abia governorship candidate, the party mistakingly and inadvertently submitted the name of Uche Chidiebube Jasper as its deputy governorship candidate.

” By this letter, the party hereby affirms that Igwe Philip Okey, remains the party deputy governorship candidate for Abia State in the forthcoming election.

“The name of Uche Chidiebube Jasper mistakenly forwarded to the party on the 10th of February, 2023, should be disregarded.

” Please note that the particulars of Igwe Philip Okey earlier submitted to the commission remain valid, and should be acted upon by the commission.”

While Igwe was the late Ikonne’s running mate, Uche was nominated by Ahiwe as his running mate, a development that did not go down well with Igwe and his supporters.

The lawmaker who is believed to have spent so much resources on the project, threatened to sue the PDP over his replacement.

It was gathered that some stakeholders upon the emergence of Ahiwe, pushed for Igwe’s replacement on the basis of his dual citizenship which according to them portends grave danger for the party.

Meanwhile, the Acting Publicity Secretary of PDP in Abia cum the Vice Chairman of the party for Abia North, Elder Abraham Amah, confirmed the development during a press briefing in Umuahia on Sunday.

He said that it was the statutory responsibility of the national leadership of the party to transmit names of its candidates to INEC, adding that the leadership of the PDP in the state is not in loggerheads with the national leadership over the matter contrary to some social media reports.

Amah, also denied speculations that the national leadership of the party had imposed candidate on the party, explaining that ” they are the final authority in sending names of party’s candidates to INEC”.

He said that contrary to social media reports, “Abia PDP is not at war with the national leadership of the party”, adding that ” whatever is their stand on the matter is acceptable to us”.

Asked whether the development would not adversely affect the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming governorship election, Amah said that the matter was not beyond the control of the party.

He explained that both deputy governorship candidates were eminently qualified to even be Governor, and all come from the same community ( Isuochi).

Amah who admitted that the ” Obi wave” was responsible for the poor outing of the PDP in the February 25 presidential and national assembly polls, predicted a landslide for the party in the forthcoming elections.

” The Obi wave is over with the presidential poll. For March 11, we are coming to deliver our governor. We are not joking, we are on ground and we will win”.

He also hinted that the ruling party was into talks with other parties as part of its strategies to retain power in the state..

The PDP Spokesman, strongly rejected the results of the February 25 presidential and national assembly polls in the state, said they were manipulated.

He accused INEC of betraying the confidence of the people, and deliberately delaying the arrival of voting materials in most polling units to achieve a predetermined goal.

According to him, election did not hold in over 70 polling units in Arochukwu/ Ohafia federal constituency alone with over 65,000 voters, yet INEC declared the result of Abia North senatorial poll that out to have been inconclusive as the margin of win was about 3000.

He regretted that the disenfranchised voters in the affected areas were getting ready for a rescheduled election as INEC had earlier directed, the commission suddenly declared the result, claiming to be acting on order from above.

The PDP Spokesman called for a fresh election in all the polling units where voting did not take place on February 25 for no fault of the voters.

Amah cautioned INEC not to allow the repeatation of the February 25 charade to avoid unnecessary crisis.

Abia PDP later in a statement said”The inability of INEC to stick to extant rules and provisions of the New Electoral Act as it concerns the two senatorial districts in Abia State also calls to question the overall national elections which have been described by many as a charade only fit for the playbook of toddlers in the kindergarten.

“In the past few days within the start of the election, the INEC has engaged in a double speak that leaves many wondering about their capacity and indeed intentions regarding the conduct of elections in Abia North and Abia South senatorial districts.

“In Abia North, after the conduct of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, INEC announced that the elections were inconclusive because elections did not hold in 72 polling units in Agborji, Isiama and Okamu wards in Ohafia Local Government Area among others and it went ahead to state that elections to cover those areas would be held on Monday February 27 to ensure that over 50,000 persons from those wards were not disenfranchised.

“To our chagrin, the same INEC did not show up for the fresh elections on the said days even after it had rescheduled it for Tuesday February 28, only to declare results for the Senate and House of Representatives elections for Abia North senatorial zone and Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency respectively.

“Similarly, while the good people of Abia South were waiting to go to the polls to conclude the Abia South senatorial election as rescheduled by INEC for Saturday March 3, 2023, it went ahead to declare the results it had announced as inconclusive on the first day of election. What an effrontery and impunity that can only be witnessed in a tyrannical old order that abhors the decent benefits of democracy.

“The Abia PDP wishes to state in very strong, clear and categorical terms that it will not accept the charades being paraded as results of inconclusive elections and immediately calls on INEC to do the needful and ensure that it goes ahead to conduct the remaining elections to enable it determine the true winners of those elections.

“We are constrained to add that the situation is becoming restive in the face of the apparent robbery orchestrated by an umpire that is supposed to be impartial in its dealings and we are sure that the good people of Abia will not accept it.

“INEC should forthwith reverse itself and conclude the elections which it had declared inconclusive to ensure that the democratic process which guarantees justice, fairness and equity is not truncated by the umpire itself.”