Communication experts give verdict on presidential election

Nigerian communication teachers and practitioners, under the aegis of the Consortium of Nigerian Communication Experts, CoNCE, have said that the recent presidential election campaigns and the results of the voting had some positive outcomes, but many things went wrong.

In a statement by Ms. Tolulope Olorundero, CoNCE said: “Among the things that were adjudged to have gone wrong in the lead up to the election were divisive, unethical, and unprofessional communication campaign strategies, tactics, and messages that created unnecessary tension.

“Overpromising on the preparedness of the electoral institutions, especially Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which had assured the government and people of its absolute preparedness for successful conduct of free and fair elections.

“The negative influence of money in buying votes and bribing electoral officers.The unexpected decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to introduce new Naira notes within a very short time.”

On its observation, CoNCE said: “INEC failed to live up to the voters’ expectations because of the delays in the delivery of voting materials in some centres.

“Compared to previous Nigerian elections, the conduct of this election was generally peaceful despite some flashpoints of violence, voter intimidation, and under-age voting.

“The much-publicized benefits of the new technologies of BVAS and iRev were not realised due to man-made errors that could have been avoided.

“Although the parties produced well-thought-out and colourfully designed manifestos, they did not find much use for these in the actual media campaigns because of their penchant for non-issues and innuendos rather than specific programs.”

On recommendations, it said:”The political parties should appoint spokespersons, who are experienced communication professionals, and as much as possible, should use only duly registered Nigerian advertising and public relations agencies.

“INEC’s communication must improve its capacity to provide adequate public enlightenment and education on voting procedures to avoid such calamitous failures in future elections.

“INEC and the other information and communication organs of government, especially the National Orientation Agency, NOA, must collaborate closely and be guided by the public interest.”