Commonwealth Day: 3 winners of oral quiz ‘ll be rewarded handsomely, says FG

ABUJA –THE federal government has said the three winners of the oral quiz it organised to mark the 2023 Commonwealth Day will be handsomely rewarded.

Addressing a press conference to inform the public of activities lined up for the observance of the 2023 Commonwealth Day scheduled for Monday, March 13, 2023, with the theme:”Forging a Sustainable and Peaceful Common Future”, Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said the 3rd to 9th runners- up will also receive consolation prizes on the commemoration day.

“The highest ten scorers regardless of the school competed in the oral quiz and the best three winners would be rewarded handsomely.

“It is important to note that the test scripts were marked and the scores released immediately for credibility, transparency and accountability,”he said.

The minister, who was represented at the occasion by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr David Adejoh,said the government has requested the management of respective state ministries of education nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the day.

According to him, Nigeria will always continue to maximize the dividends of being part of the supportive community of 56 member nations across Africa, Asia, America, the Caribbean Europe and the Pacific.

He said:” As we are aware, this association of nations with diverse culture, varied gross national income per capita, different levels of industrialization and technological infrastructure always tolerate, respect and mutually work together for the promotion of peace, democracy and prosperity.

“Member states promote commonwealth shared values every year during the commemoration and in view of the conflict situation in some of the Commonwealth countries and globally, this year’s celebration is calling on all young people to raise a “Flag of Peace” as a demonstration of their commitment to inculcate those values that would engender national unity and a sustainable peaceful future for all.

“You would all agree that this call can not come at a more auspicious time than now as our young people begin to progressively shun violence and adapt dialogue as a means of redress.

“To make sure that this commemoration is not only a federal government affair, the Federal Ministry of Education has requested the Management of respective State Ministries of Education nationwide to equally put in place programmes in all their educational institutions to commemorate the Day.

“At the federal level and as part of activities leading up to the Commonwealth Day, some private and public Schools including federal unity Clcolleges within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs participated in the commemoration quiz competition which took place at the Ministry’s Conference Hall, second (2nd) Floor podium, Federal Ministry of Education, Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, 16th February, 2023

“Each of the selected School nominated two students to participate in the written test on English language, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Current Affairs and Commonwealth Questions.

“A Commonwealth Youth Lecture and Dress rehearsal is scheduled for Friday, 10th March, 2023 at the FME Conference Hall, 2nd Floor Podium and the D-Day is on 13th March, 2023 at National Universities Commission, (NUC), Idris Abdulkadir Conference Hall.

“The Dress rehearsal will enable the identification of schools that will entertain attendees with Commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama, and cultural dance for further explication of commonwealth the theme, values and ideals.

“The Youth lecture topics are on Environmental Sustainability, Peace and Conflict Resolution as well as Education & Skill Development and topics will include Collaborating to address carbon emission; promoting renewable energy;protecting biodiversity and mitigating the impact of climate change; the role of diplomacy, mediation and international Laws in resolving conflict and Investing in education and developing skills to equip young people with the tools they need to build a sustainable and peaceful future”.

He spoke further:”On the D-Day, aside from rendition of the commonwealth theme song, poetry recitation, drama and cultural dance, the Commonwealth flag alongside the peace flag would be displayed by students from selected schools clad in national attires of member nations being represented.

“The spectacle of the 56 respective national flags and the Commonwealth flags demonstrate the aura of Commonwealth global cooperation, peaceful coexistence, the depth of unity in diversity and the strong desire for a sustainable common future for all Commonwealth citizens. Similarly, there will also be a side event showcasing member states indigenous Arts and Craft.”

He urged all state ministries of education to encourage their pupils and students to mark the day for the promotion of tolerance, respect, understanding, and moderation “which are necessary values for peace, prosperity and democracy to be entrenched.”