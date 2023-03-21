Comedian, I Go Dye congratulates Delta gov-elect, Oborevwori

Nigerian stand-up comedian and United Nations Global Eminent Diplomat for Peace Advocate, Francis Agoda, a.k.a I Go Dye has penned a congratulatory message to Delta State governor-elect, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the polls on Saturday, praying for unequaled development.

I Go Dye made the message available to our reporter as well as on his Instagram page.

He writes, “May you find greater wisdom to bring progress and unequalled development to our beloved State .

“You have gone through the highs and lows, seeking the path of excellence. Congratulations..

“May you find greater wisdom to bring progress and unequalled development to our beloved state. Congratulations on your victory as the Executive Governor-elect of Delta State. “

Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who was the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was on Monday, declared winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC after polling 360,234 votes to beat his main challenger, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who scored 240,229 votes.

Oborevwori, who was declared by the State Returning Officer, Prof Georgewill Owuneri Abraham, won in 21 local government areas including Ethiope West, home Local government area of erstwhile Governor James Onanefe Ibori.