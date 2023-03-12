Comedian Chidiebere set to release new hit single

Skitmaker and popular Comedian, Uche Stanley Orji has hinted on his plans to release a new hit sing in the coming weeks.

The Comedian who is popularly Known as Insidelife411 said it will be the biggest hit song that will take the entertainment industry to another level.

I am currently working on the album, and it is going to be breath taking. I am a comedian, but I have the talent of singing, Chidiebere stated.

The single is not a regular song where people will just ignore, it is one single that everyone will vibe to.

I know what my audience and fans want, and I am living up to their expectations, nobody should be disappointed at the end.

Before you release a song, you should do a research and sample opinions on what your fans want.

The fans are who we sing to entertain or produce skits to make them happy, so, we must be above board, the Comedian said.