Lagos guber election: Collusion between APC, INEC slap on democracy – Rhodes-Vivour

By Biodun Busari

The Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has alleged that the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) colluded during the governorship election on Saturday, and it was a slap on the face of democracy.

Rhodes-Vivour, who said this on Twitter, Sunday, alleged that the results published by the INEC have not displayed the aspirations of many residents of Lagos.

While applauding Lagosians for their enormous support in the quest to birth a new Nigeria, Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as, GRV, expressed displeasure over violence and gross disenfranchisement of the electorate.

“Firstly, I would like to thank all Lagosians, especially our supporters for coming out to vote yesterday for us. I’m convinced that with you in our corner, a NEW Nigeria is imminent.

“However, I am saddened by the confirmed reports of violence and gross disenfranchisement of voters who only wished to perform their civic duty.

“Attacks on polling units, voters, and our party agents are totally antithetical to what we stand for and what Lagos truly represents.

"Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday," Rhodes-Vivour wrote.

He further tweeted, “In the light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of the majority of peaceful Lagosians.

“More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.

“I am a champion of the people, we are far from done. Do not lose hope, do not waver.

“This is not over, we have not come this far to accept outright lies, criminality and falsehoods.

A fight for FREEDOM is never easily won.

“Every vote cast for me was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm. Every such vote must count.

“Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend your votes – this is my vow to every LP voter.”