College lauds alumna for Grammy win, tells others to emulate her

The management of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, has hailed its ex-student Temilade Openiyi,stage-named Tems, for bagging a Grammy award.

She won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song “Wait for U” with Future and Drake.

The school described the award winner as very focused and hardworking. The school enjoined its students to emulate her and become great in life.

The management reiterated its commitment to encouraging students to be the best.

In a statement, it said: “For the college, its year-long 25th Founder’s anniversary continues to be a season of winnings of awards, accolades, trophies and recognitions both locally and internationally.

“The school just emerged winner of the competition organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts Civilization (CBAAC) where Maryam Abba came first in Poetry to clinch a trophy and N100,000 cash prize; Tolulope Doherty came second in Folklore with N80,000 cash prize.

“George Edegware, 2nd in Saxophone and N80,000 cash prize; Chibuikem Nwafor 2nd position in Piano for an N80,000 cash prize and then a General School Performance award of N50,000.

“In the same vein, five of our students made the first Top 10 winners list in the Year 2022 Maritime Quiz in which more than 250 participants represented over 50 top schools.”

Barely weeks back, 15 of our students qualified for a $900,000 scholarship award at Clarkson University, New York, USA and also got recognised by the British Council for an award of excellence — The International School Award.”