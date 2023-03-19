Collation of results begins in Abia

By Steve Oko

The collation of governorship results for Abia State has commenced at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Umuahia.

The exercise started at 12:40 pm dot under the supervision of the State Presiding Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, Professor Oti.

The Commissioner of Police warned parties to accept the outcome of the polls and not take laws into their hands to avoid the wrath of the law.

Security is beefed up around the INEC facility while party agents, newsmen and other stakeholders were there.

Details later…