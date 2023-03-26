Climate change: FG, Unity Bank introduce clean cook stove for Women

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Director General, National Council on Cimate Change, Dr Salisu Mohammed Dahiru, has blamed indiscriminate felling of trees as factor responsible for the acceleration of climate change in Nigeria.

Dr Salisu stated this at the sensitization programme for women in Kebbi state, representing the North West geo-political in Nigeria on the benefits of Save80 Clean Cook Stove.

Aside the health benefit of emitting less smoke, the Director General remarked that, the stainless steel stove is durable and affordable, compared to the cost of gas cylinder, refilling of gas or buying kerosene.

To ease purchase of the Save80 Clean Cook Stove, the Unity Bank Plc, has thrown it weight behind the project with a funding initiative.