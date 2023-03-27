Climate change and Nigeria’s economic development

– A letter to Mr. incoming president

Written by Promise C. Okwuchukwu

Dear Incoming President,

I am writing to you today to express my concern about the issue of climate change and its potential impact on Nigeria. As you may already know, climate change is a global phenomenon caused by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

These gases trap heat from the sun and cause the planet’s temperature to rise, leading to a range of negative effects, including more frequent and severe natural disasters, such as floods, hurricanes, and droughts.

Climate change is a major threat to Nigeria’s economic development. The country is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change such as sea level rises, extreme weather events, and changes in precipitation patterns which can damage infrastructure, disrupt economic activities, and undermine human health and wellbeing.

As a country, Nigeria is particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. The country is already dealing with the impacts of desertification and deforestation, which are putting strain on the nation’s natural resources and threatening the livelihoods of many of its citizens. By and large, Nigeria is heavily reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs and this in turn contributes to the country’s greenhouse gas emissions further exacerbating the problem of climate change.

The country is already experiencing more frequent and severe droughts and floods which is one of the significant impacts of climate change on Nigeria. For instance, the 2012 drought in Nigeria’s Sahel region resulted in widespread crop failure and food shortages; the 2012 flood in the Niger Delta region caused significant damage to oil and gas facilities and the poor dam infrastructure around the Cameroonian border caused the destruction and displacement of lives and property in 2022.

Another impact of climate change on Nigeria is the increasing risk of sea level rise. Nigeria has a long coastline with many low-lying areas that are vulnerable to flooding. As sea levels rise, these areas will be at greater risk of flooding which could damage infrastructure and disrupt economic activities. For example, the Lagos megacity, which is home to over 20 million people and is less than a meter above sea level, is at risk of flooding owing to sea level rise. These events have far-reaching consequences including loss of life, property damage, and economic losses.

Nigeria is a rapidly growing economy, with a population of over 190 million people and a gross domestic product (GDP) that has more than doubled in the last decade. However, the country also faces significant challenges including high levels of poverty, inequality, and unemployment as well as ongoing conflicts and security threats. Climate change adds another layer of complexity to these challenges and could undermine Nigeria’s progress if not properly addressed.

I believe that it is important for Nigeria to take action to address this issue and to do its part in mitigating the negative impacts of climate change. To address this threat, Nigeria must take action to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience that impacts climate change. This will require a range of measures, including improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, and enhancing the country’s ability to adapt to the impacts of climate change.

To start with Your Excellency, there is a need to develop a robust climate change policy that sets out the country’s goals and strategies for addressing the threats of climate change. This policy should be based on a thorough analysis of the risks and opportunities that climate change presents for Nigeria and should take into account the country’s unique circumstances and challenges. For example, the policy should consider the potential impacts of climate change on key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, manufacturing, fisheries, and tourism to mention a few. It should also consider the potential benefits of transitioning to an energy-efficient economy that fosters productivity, increases the standard of living, promotes the creation of new jobs, and then advances the development of new technologies.

Another important step in addressing climate change, Your Excellency, is to proactively invest in research and development to support the transition to a low-carbon economy to foster innovation in areas such as renewable energy, Biofuel, and adaptive technologies. This can be achieved by sharing knowledge and expertise through collaboration with other countries and the private sector to develop new solutions to the challenges posed by climate change.

Your Excellency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources is another important step in reducing Nigeria’s greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately addressing climate change. The country’s energy sector is heavily dependent on fossil fuels and is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. The country has significant potential for the development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro-power considering Nigeria’s topography and geographical peculiarities to nature. By increasing the share of renewable energy in its energy mix, Nigeria can drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels which in turn reduces its greenhouse gas emissions. Take for instance Lagos is 1,171 Km2 in size. Covering all of that space particularly rooftops with solar panels will generate 2,927 Terra watts in clean energy, which is enough to power all of Africa, Southern America, and the Middle East combined with electricity solely from solar. Therefore, through a range of measures involving the development and implementation of renewable energy projects, policies, and regulations that support the growth of the renewable energy sector, Nigeria can become clean energy reliant in a few decades.

Nigeria can reduce its emissions and save money at the same time. This could be achieved through a range of measures such as implementing building codes and standards, promoting the use of energy-efficient appliances and equipment, and providing incentives for the adoption of energy-efficient technologies. Ultimately, addressing climate change and promoting economic development are two sides of the same coin. By taking action to reduce emissions, we inadvertently create new opportunities for growth and development for Nigerians however, this will require commitment and action at all strata of the polity but let me assure you again that the rewards will be well worth the effort.

I humbly urge your Excellency to consider these issues holistically and take bold actions to address them. The future of Nigeria, and indeed the planet, depends on it.

Yours Sincerely,

Promise C. Okwuchukwu