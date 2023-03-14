City of Calamities? – Gbenro Olajuyigbe

“There is simply no polite way to tell the people that they’ve dedicated their lives to illusion” – Daniel Dennett

I have no idea why a neighbourhood along Agege and Iyana Ipaja in Lagos was named Agbotikuyo (excitedly rejoicing upon hearing about death). However, until recently when it became Redeem Way, am aware that a stretch of road and neighbourhood in Ebute Meta was called Cemetery.

In the city of Atlantic splendor, couples of persons have ended their live in a faithless suicidal limp of hopelessness into the lagoons, using the third mainland bridge as a launch pad for the fatal desire to bring a terminal end to lives of misery, in an uncaring society, where mockery is the responsorial hymns whenever help is sought. Droves of people are falling into high blood pressure patients in a city that gets them stuck in traffic for hours, with neither vestige of a solution nor prospect of ending the consequential trauma. A city where five containers fell off five different trailers in five different places in a single day and people moved on without advocacy for risk reduction and sanctions for the offenders that willfully murdered others through reckless, negligent driving and road culture is a City of Calamities!

Lagos, the fatal city is indeed a great city. While we were yet waiting for the report of the collapsed twenty- three-story building at Ikoyi, the now infamous, FOUR SCORE building in the last two years, several other buildings have collapsed, with frightening fatalities, just like the Ikoyi building that claimed scores of lives, including the life of its owner.

Over one hundred persons sustained varying degrees of injuries with at least six fatalities while the high capacity bus carrying them rammed into a moving train in Ikeja area of Lagos a few days ago. The immediate cause of the accident was linked to impatience and recklessness on the side of the driver of the bus. The survivors attested to this and the offending driver who himself survived the accident has since tendered apology for his fatally reckless behaviour on the wheel that unfortunately ended lives and maimed scores of people.

It is worthy of reflection that the reason while motorists often violate the Lagos State Traffic law is the commercialization of its breach. Too much emphasis is put on fine payments rather than punishing traffic offenders to serve as deterrent. People often see Lagos Traffic law as instrument for revenue generation rather than tool for correction, safety and good road culture.

When Lagos State came up with the wild law of confiscating auctioning the vehicles of any driver who breach its one-way law, I condemned it because the law is unjust and immoral. The offending driver might not be the owner of the vehicle driven in breach of traffic law. Why punishing the owner for offence committed by a driver licensed by government? It was not the owner of the vehicle that issued driver’s license to the driver. It is crude justice, despicable logics. With such law, Lagos State Government is Curing Crime with Crime.

Traffic offenders are punished all over the world. Selling off their cars as carried out by Lagos State government is barefaced robbery by the State. This is a fitting definition of a criminal state. You don’t cure crime with crime. This is one reason violence won’t depart from the land. Faced by this sort of fate, the next offender could recklessly run over officials or innocent persons just to escape arrest. Also the robbed offenders could be radicalized to violent crime or extreme position. Rules and laws are made for order in society with thinking cap, not with pecuniary interest.

All over the world, Nigeria, inclusive, young people thrive in subculture coated with deviance and leftism embossed with Marxist philosophy. It was so in the 70s, 80s and 90s when some of rocked the era as youth. A tradition we met until it got polluted in recent decades. It’s unthinkable that a group of youth that came out to ventilate their anger at the height of anti-police brutality could be mauled down by security forces. While the fault might not be entirely that of Lagos State, communication was poorly managed; and leadership was missing too. It is historical that young people whose aspirations have been affected by poor policy and outright misgovernance do not kowtow to the imperial self-importance and inconceivable arrogance of their rulers, while on seat of public trust.

It is an emotional poverty while holding office in public trust in democracy to detest expression of dissent. It bereaves every iota of emotional intelligence; a vital ingredient in leadership. You can choose your anger when you run your private firm, not when you draw your pay from public purse. This is lack of discretion of the governor of Lagos State did not observe in response to the ENDSARS Protest of 2020 even though he has performed well in other areas of responsibility. His inability to be persuasive and exercise more patience with the youth at Lekki Tool Gate was walking out on those young people was equivalent to an employee walking out on his employer. Nigerians have been so battered to the end that they think that public officials are doing them favor when they respond to queries. It’s their duty and a must do.

Those who engage you on public issues do not own you the pattern their queries will take as long as there are no tools of violence with them. You owe them emotional intelligence in responding to issues and that demonstration of mental stability is what commended you to occupying accountable public position of trust in the first place.

Ceased by crazy agberos daily unleashing relentless violence on motorists and commuters, the city of excellence has become a criminopolis, where impunity reigns. The current political counter productivity at political arena is resistance to terror that Lagos road has become in the hands of ubiquitous state backed touts or agberos.

Stop looking for victims to blame. Lagos fell to odorous annoying revisionist historism of a Spiderman tales by moonlight, state-enabled ubiquitous agbero extortionist expeditions, crude policy of demolition of poor people’s homes and neighbourhoods under the guise of fraudulent state-backed audacious Land Grabbing expeditions as well as impudent hegemony of class of political emperor allocating fiefdoms to minor lords with reckless impunity.

Nobody deserves to live by violence and extortion; whether behind the wheel or as armed marauders, perpetrators of evil must be halted, no matter the motivation. At all cost, Lagos must be stopped from becoming a city of calamities!

Gbenro Olajuyigbe is the Executive Director of the Emergency & Risk Alert Initiative.