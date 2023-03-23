Chukwueze nominated for LaLiga player of the month

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

Villarreal forward, Samuel Chukwueze has been nominated as one of the candidates for the La Liga player of the month for March award.

The contest for the POTM is a six-way battle between Antoine Griezmann, David Silva, Raphinha, Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias.

The 23-year-old registered three assists in the league in March, adding to his tally of 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

The Yellow Submarines secured seven points from three league matches before the international break.