Christopher University holds maiden convocation, as Idigbe gives lecture

By Adesina Wahab

Christopher University, UNICHRIS, Mowe, Ogun State is set to hold its maiden convocation ceremony during which a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Chief Anthony Idigbe, will deliver a lecture titled “Social re-engineeringng, justice, and ethical reorientation as panacea for Nigeria’s quest for national integration.”

Disclosing this during an interactive session with journalists, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olatunji Oyelana, also said all the 15 programmes being run by the university have been fully accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

His words: ” The first set of students resumed during the 2016/2017 academic year, and completed their studies in August 2020. While the second and third sets resumed classes respectively in 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 academic sessions.

“Out of a total of 90 combined graduands, we have combined records of 15 percent first class students; 45 percent as second class; and 28 and 12 percentages as second class lower and third class/pass degree.”

On some of milestones the school has recorded since inception the VC said, “With infrastructure; the tenacity to build and sustain strong impactful international collaborations and partnerships with national and foreign institutions, academic and professional bodies that further boost and improve our global ranking. We are happy that all our 15 programmes are fully accredited, among other achievements.”

On the challenges facing the young private institution, Oyelana noted that funding and power generation topped the list.

His words: ” Our biggest challenge is in the areas of funds. The number of students tell you the size of our purse. This challenge affects our infrastructure. Power is also a challenge. We spend huge amount on power generation. For instance, last year, we spent three million naira on power generation in a month to power our generator sets.”

Other dignitaries expected at the event include the Executive Secretary of the NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his Anambra State counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, among others.