Chrisland: Whitney Adeniran died from electrocution — LASG

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

The Lagos State Government has said that late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student, died from asphyxia and electrocution.

This is contained in a statement from the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement said that the post-mortem report issued by the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital on Wednesday showed that the deceased cause of death revealed asphyxia and electrocution.

The statement added that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had been instructed to issue legal advice on the matter with immediate effect.

“The Lagos State Government commiserates with the deceased family, while reassuring Lagosians that anybody found culpable would immediately be charged to court,” said the statement.

Onigbanjo had, on February 13, ordered a coroner’s inquest to ascertain the cause of death of the late Whitney, who died during the school’s inter-house sports on February 9. (NAN)