Chrisland School: How Whitney Adeniran died- Lagos govt recounts

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has revealed how the 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, died of electrocution on the school premises. The state Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, gave the narration.

According to Adefisayo, “On the 10th of February, 2023, the Lagos State Government received reports of the death of Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland High School, who was said to have slumped during her school’s inter house sport on the 9th of February, 2023.

“The Lagos State Joint Taskforce in charge of the implementation of the Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, which comprises Ministries Departments and Agencies, including

Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and Lagos State Safety Commission, embarked on various fact finding visits.

“Officials visited the school premises and Agege Stadium, the venue of the inter-house sport activities. A condolence visit was made to Whitney’s family, to commiserate with them and reassure them of the State Government’s’ commitment in ensuring we unravel the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“The school was also closed to students since the incident borders on safety of children. The closure equally paved the way for unhindered investigation and afforded all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff and friends of the deceased, time to grieve.

“In view of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, immediately ordered for a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

“A team, led by the Director-General Office of Education Quality Assurance, had a meeting with the management of the school on the 14th of February, 2023, with a view to ascertaining adherence to child safeguarding policies as regards the planning of the inter-house sports event and aftermath of the unfortunate incidence. It was discovered that there were lapses.

“The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) conducted the autopsy on the 15th of February, 2023 by the Consultant Pathologist, LASUTH, Prof. S.S. Soyemi, in the presence of Dr. Samuel Keshinro, Consultant Pathologist representing the family of the deceased as well as Dr. O.O. Oyewole, Consultant Pathologist representing Chrisland Schools.

“In view of the findings of the autopsy report, dated 1st of March, 2023 which revealed the cause of death as asphyxia and electrocution, the Hon. Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice directed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issues Legal Advice on the matter.

“On the 2nd of March, 2023, the Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Education led a delegation to commiserate with Whitney’s family and to directly convey Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to ensuring justice for Whitney.

“Without prejudice to the criminal proceedings, the State Government’s position is to the effect that the secondary school will remain closed to further interrogate endangerment of students and other concerns.

“We, once again, commiserate with the family of the deceased even as we reassure Lagosians that anyone found culpable in this case will be held accountable in accordance with the law.”