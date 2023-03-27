Chrisland: parents appeal to Lagos govt to reopen school

Parents of students of Chrisland High School Opebi have appealed to the Lagos State Government to reopen the school to enable their children to catch up with the term’s activities and prepare for all forthcoming exams.

The concerned parents made the appeal in an open letter addressed to the Governor of Lagos state signed by Mrs. E. Kanu , Mr. M. Durowoju, and others noting that “We the concerned parents of students of Chrisland High School Opebi write to appreciate your Excellency’s unbiased and unalloyed support to the family of our beloved daughter Whitney Adesola Adeniran and the entire Chrisland School following the untimely and regrettable incident that occurred at Agege Stadium on the 9th of February 2023.

“Your support is a testament to the value Lagos State Government places on education as well as the safety and well-being of our children.

“We understand and trust that Justice must prevail for our daughter and as we await this, we are making a passionate appeal on behalf of our children who in addition to coping with the grief of losing a schoolmate individually and collectively, have also had their education affected and have been at home for over 7 weeks and 4 days now (noting especially our children in the terminal classes (Year 9 & 12).

“Sir, we as concerned parents are committed to working with the school to ensure total adherence to all the safety standards of the state”.