Choc City’s Noon Dave returns with ‘Hilary’

Chocolate City Music signee, Noon Dave is kicking off the year with the release of his toxic love anthem dubbed, ‘Hilary’.

The fast-rising artiste had quite a run with the release of his debut single ‘Brunch’ which garnered over 1 Million streams.



In ‘Hilary’, Noon Dave creates a groovy vibe with catchy rhythm, telling a tale of toxic entanglement which he found himself in, but is now running away from.



Produced by godOmarr, ‘Hilary’ perfectly showcases Noon Dave’s musical growth since his debut, making his mark as an emerging party king.



“‘Hilary’ represents my Afro-pop side that I want everyone to see. I also want to retain my emotional side, the lovely guy that I am.” he says.

Born David Obafemi, Noon Dave started writing music at an early age. The Ogun State indigene spent most of his childhood in Lagos and developed most of his influences in the state. An alumni of Peter Kings College of Music, he taps into his songwriting inspiration from a diverse exposure of soaking up elements of Soul, R&B, Pop, Reggae and Afrobeats. In 2022, Noon Dave bagged a deal with Chocolate City Music as a recording and performing artiste.