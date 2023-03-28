Chimaroke Nnamani blasts Ayu

Chimaroke Nnamani

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Africa/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu East has described the immediate past National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the evil that befell the party.

The former Enugu State said that “his deception and abysmal performance is unmitigated”.

in a statement yesterday, Senator Nnamani who noted that Ayu’s leadership has brought misfortune to the PDP because of his ineptitude, greed and wickedness, said “Ayu is just an unmitigated disaster. His leadership is an evil that befell the PDP . The only option left is to show him the exit door.

“ How can Ayu be relying on the PDP constitution section 57 (7)to seek refuge when he had flagrantly subverted the same section to sack key stakeholders of the party including me”.

Section 57(7) of the PDP constitution stipulates that “ Notwithstanding any other provision relating to discipline, no executive committee at any level , except the National Executive Committee ( NEC), shall entertain any question of discipline as may relate or concern a member of the National Executive Committee, Deputy Governors or members of the National Assembly”.

He recalled that the Ayu led NWC relied on the aforementioned section to expel him when it obviously lacked the power to do so pointing out that Ayu’s case now is akin to the evil that men do lives with them.

Senator Nnamani stated:”Ayu lacks the moral right to stay a day longer in office as National Chairman. If he still has any modicum of honour, he should quit immediately. Look at the shame he has brought on the PDP. Look at the array of key stakeholders Ayu has sacked or forced to leave the party.

“Except Ayu is a man without shame or honour , he has no business remaining in office”.

Senator Nnamani therefore urged the NEC and the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the party wade in to show Ayu the exit door in order to save the party from complete extinction.