Chelsea’s Noni Madueke shines in cameo role for England U-21s

Chelsea winger Noni Madueke produced a stellar cameo performance for England U-21s on Saturday, sending Graham Potter a timely reminder of his significant talent.

Madueke arrived Stamford Bridge from PSV in January in a £29million deal and has struggled for minutes in Blues shirt.

The 21-year-old, however, came on in the second half of Saturday’s U21 friendly against France in Leicester as a 66th-minute replacement for opening goalscorer Emile Smith Rowe of Arsenal.

The former PSV attacker delivered a goal of his own plus two assists for Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Such a decisive win saw Lee Carsley’s Young Lions end France’s 14-game unbeaten streak as they continue preparations for this summer’s European Championship, with Croatia up next in another friendly at Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

Madueke will hope to have done enough to earn a start in that fixture, while he will also look to play more of a prominent role for Chelsea after the international break.

The 21-year-old, formerly of Tottenham and Crystal Palace as a youngster, has only made four appearances for the Blues so far with just two starts in the Premier League and was omitted from Potter’s squad entirely for the knockout stages of the Champions League.