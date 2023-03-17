Chelsea to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Chelsea have been drawn to face defending champions, Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The first leg of the encounter will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11th with the return leg billed for Stamford Bridge on April 19th.

In another blockbuster fixture, Bayern Munich will trade tackles with English giants Manchester City.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli will face Italian counterpart, AC Milan while Benfica will battle with Inter Milan for a place in the semis.

Champions League quarter-final draw in full

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Benfica vs Inter Milan

Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

AC Milan vs Napoli

Champions League semi-final draw

AC Milan or Napoli vs Benfica or Inter Milan

Real Madrid or Chelsea vs Manchester City or Bayern Munich

When will these matches be played?