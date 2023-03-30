Certificate of Return: Ofobrukueta hails Oborevwori, Onyeme

By Etop Ekanem

The Executive Chairman, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state, Hon. (Pharm) Victor Ofobrukueta, yesterday, congratulated on behalf of the Ethiope East people, the Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Chief Monday Onyeme on the issuance of Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission. (INEC).

The Ethiope East Council boss, Ofobrukueta, also congratulated the governor of Delta state, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa on his relentless efforts in ensuring that PDP wins all her elections, pointing out that the victory is a victory for all Deltans who came out in their numbers to vote the party on March 18th, 2023.

Congratulating the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori, the Ethiope East Council boss, Ofobrukueta said the victory is a well-deserved one, and a testimony of Okowa’s unprecedented performance in human, capital and infrastructural developments across the various local government areas of the state.

Ofobrukueta explained that he has no doubt that the Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori will bring to bare all his experience for the several years has been piloting the affairs of the Delta State House of Assembly as the Speaker into his administration to better the lives of Deltans at all levels.

Speaking further, Ofobrukueta appealed to all Deltans to rally round and support Rt. Hon. Oborevwori in his new assignment as the incoming governor of Delta state, while expressing confidence that Oborevwori’s administration will no doubt consolidate on the administration of their leader, the Governor of Delta state, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

He said, “I want to join my hands with all Deltans, mostly my Ethiope East people to heartily congratulate our governor-elect for the issuance of certificate of return, a clear manifestation of a true mandate given to Oborevwori and Onyeme as governor and deputy respectively by Deltans.

“We are confident that the ‘MORE Agenda’ of the incoming administration, led by Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori will give a new breath of life to all Deltans and non-Deltans for the growth and beauty of the state.