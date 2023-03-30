Certificate of Return: APGA HoRs candidate in Delta, Ogboru hails Oborevwori

The House of Representatives candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Ethiope Federal Constituency, in the 2023 General Elections, Barr. Michael Ogboru, has congratulated the Governor-Elect, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, over the issuance of Certificate of Return to him by the Independent National Electoral Commision of Nigeria (INEC).

According to a statement he personally signed, Wednesday’s development, which took place at INEC’s state’s headquarters in Asaba, was an affirmation of Rt Hon Oborevwori ‘s resounding victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

He described Rt.Hon Sheriff Oborevwori’s success in the election as a testimony to the fact that Deltans have freely given him the mandate to run the affairs of the State and that he hopes that Delta State will experience uncommon development in Sheriff’s administration.”

The statement added: The 2023 Governorship election has come and gone. We witnessed incidences of violence, voter intimidation,vote buying at various polling units on the election day. It is a stumbling block to the advancement of democracy in our dear nation & state. Despite the glaring irregularities in the March 18th governorship election in Delta State, I think the Governor-Elect, Sheriff Oborevwori, the Ukodo of Okpe Kingdom won the election convincingly. I am, therefore, elated that the Certificate of Return has been presented to him today, Wednesday, March 29th, 2023, in an affirmation of his victory in the gubernatorial polls.

Ogboru also thanked APGA supporters and the good people of Ethiope Federal Constituency for voting for him in the 2023 National Assembly Elections.