Cerave takes centre stage at healthcare federation of Nigeria confab

Leading skincare and widely loved brand Cerave took the centre stage at the 2023 Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) annual conference and general meeting, which held recently in Lagos.

The confab presented a great opportunity to bring Cerave closer to Nigerian Healthcare professionals, having been officially introduced into the Nigerian market.

Pharmacies, dermatologists, and aestheticians were among the healthcare professionals who had the opportunity to make purchases, sign up for retail and connect with Cerave representative in Nigeria, Mrs Beatrice Eneh.

Present at the confab include the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie E. Ehanire; Mrs. Clare Omatseye, founder and MD of JNCI; Mrs Bola Adesola, former Chairman of Ecobank plc; Dr Tomi Coker, commissioner of health, Ogun state; Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner of Health for Lagos State; Dr Pamela Ajayi the president of the healthcare federation of Nigeria; Prof Shade Ogunsola, Vice chancellor of University of Lagos; Dr. Ayesha Akinkugbe and Dr Alero Ann-Roberts Senior lecturer in the department of community health in the university of Lagos among other distinguished healthcare professionals.

Many of the attendees were particularly impressed to interface with the brand as some of them have either used its products or heard great reviews about it from their colleagues.

Cerave looks forward to further strengthening its connections with healthcare professionals in Nigeria as it is a No 1 Dermatologist-recommended skincare brand.