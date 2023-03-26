CBN sensitize Ondo traders, residents on E- naira wallet benefits

…lnsists it will address cash scarcity

… lt’s next level to seamless transactions- Nollywood actor, Afolayan





By Dayo Johnson, Akure





The Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has assured Nigerians that the E- naira wallet will definitely address the issue of scarcity of cash accross the country.

Emefiele said this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, while sensitizing traders and people of the state in Akure on the need to embrace the cashless platform for transactions.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Payment, Mrs Mary Fasheitan, the Governor of the Central Bank, said “that usage of E-naira wallet will address the scarcity of cash in the country.

Fasheitan said that CBN in collaboration with the Bankers Committee organised the sensitization for people to understand all the benefits that E-naira brought to the banking system.

According to her, it is a good opportunity to key into the initiative, saying it’s seamless and can be done anywhere.

She added that the platform could be used for all economic transactions without any charge.

Present at the event, a Nollywood actor, Gabriel Afolayan, said that the platform, would add value to Nigerian currency beyond the physical one.

Afolayan described the platform as brighter initiative that would enable Nigerian residents to move around without being scared.

While asking Nigerians to embrace and use the platform, the Nollywood actor declared that ” it is a next level to seamless transactions.

Speaking at the event, some users of the platform,described it as laudable, saying it enabled him to save more and that money transfer was easier on the platform.

One of them, Mr Kenneth Batusi, pleaded with major players in the sector to strengthen banking internet for users to enjoy the benefits of the platform.

Another user of the platform, Mrs Esther Adesola, said that she initially criticized the initiative but had realized its benefits over physical currency.

According to her ” l have since discovered that the digital currency saved time and helped the cashless policy to be smooth.