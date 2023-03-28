Cash scarcity: NLC directs its officials to report cash situations in banks 

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Ahead of today’s National Executive Council, NEC meeting, leaders of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, have directed NLC’s officials across the country to go round and monitor cash dispensing situations at the commercial banks.

Officials of state councils of NLC and industrial union affiliates are to take pictorial evidences of the actual situations at the banks, “whether the banks are dispensing cash or not, and report same to the NLC headquarters.”

The monitoring exercise which ends by 12.30 pm will enable the NEC meeting that will commence by 1 pm at the Labour House, Abuja, takes a final decision on tomorrow’s planned nationwide strike over the cash crunch in the country.

Vanguard gathered that the National leadership of NLC gave the directive yesterday (Monday, March 27).

An official of NLC who spoke to Vanguard, said, “Yes, the directive was given yesterday. Union leaders are to go around their areas to monitor commercial banks this Morning before 12.30pm and show pictorial evidence of the situation at the banks.

“Whether they are dispensing cash or not. The pictorial evidences are to be forwarded to Congress headquarters to be us assess the activities of Commercial banks before the NEC meeting by 1pm to enable us take a final decision on tomorrow’s planned industrial action.”