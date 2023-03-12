Cash Crunch: Ibadan radio presenter slumps, dies while trekking to office

.

By Adeola Badru

A popular presenter with Ibadan-based private radio station, Fresh FM Nigeria, popularly known as Baba Bintin, has been reported dead after he slumped while trekking to work for his programme yesterday morning.

As gathered by Sunday Vanguard, the death of Baba Bintin was announced during a radio programme by his colleagues, Komolafe Olaiya and Olalomi Amole.

Earlier during the programme, Oyin Ado, yesterday, the duo spoke about the unusual lateness of the presenter to the studio but towards the end of the programme, the presenters announced that he died while trekking from Amuloko to Fresh FM at Challenge with the hope of getting a Point of Sale, POS, agent to get cash.

In an audio played on the radio, a man said they found him slumped on his way to the office and rushed him to the University College Hospital, UCH, but died on getting to the hospital.

Baba Bintin, who spoke the Ijesha dialect fluently and was usually addressed as ‘Boda Olu’ and ‘Uncle’ by Komolafe, was a comic presenter on the Oyin Ado programme on Saturdays on the radio station to give updates on markets in the state.