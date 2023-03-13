Cash crunch: A’ Ibom govt grants transporter’s 5-day tax holiday

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State government has announced a 5-day suspension of daily ticketing for operators of commercial Tricycle and Mini-buses in the state .

The Commissioner for Transport Hon Etim Uno who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo , attributed the gesture to the harsh realities occassioned by the cash crunch in the country.

Uno disclosed that the tax suspension took effect from Monday, March 13th till Friday March 17th, 2023.

He urged the beneficiaries to use the five days tax holiday to take active part in the governoship and state Assembly polls rescheduled for Saturday March 18, 2023.

The statement reads: “Due to the harsh realities occasioned by the cash crunch in the country, the Akwa Ibom State government hereby graciously announces A 5-day suspension of daily ticketing for operators of commercial tricycle and Minibuses

“The suspension takes immediate effect from today, Monday, March 13th till Friday March 17th, 2023. This development will help the operators breathe a sigh of relief as they struggle to earn a living amidst these biting hard times.

” The general public, particularly operators of commercial tricycle and Minibuses and also the Compliance and Monitoring team are hereby notified of this development.

“In continued support for the State government, transporters are urged to use the 5 days of grace to prepare to take active part in the governorship and state assembly elections slated for Saturday March 18, 2023.

“It is hoped that in response to the kind gesture of the State government, transporters will remain law-abiding and shun all forms of violence throughout the period of the elections.”