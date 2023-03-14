Casemiro’s red card will ‘unbalance’ Man United – Varane

By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United center-back, Raphael Varane admits that his side might be in a wobble without midfielder, Carlos Casemiro due to a four-game suspension ban he received during their league encounter against Southampton.

The Brazilian lunged into a tackle on Carlos Alcaraz and was awarded handsomely with a red card. United ended the game in a goalless draw.

Normally the consequence for a red card suspension is supposed to be a three-game ban, but because this is his second straight red of the season he is to face a four-game ban in all English competitions.

The former Real Madrid player has been impressive in the Red Devils’ central midfield since signing from the European Champions in the summer of 2022 for €70 million.

Varane expressed his concerns about his teammate, knowing United are not opting to appeal his suspension.

“He’s a player who’s very important for us. He brings balance to the team and to the squad, but we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him,” the World Cup winner said.

“But we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games.

“I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out off the pitch before the end but as I say it’s part of football.

“It was obviously very disappointing but we can focus on the next games and that’s it.”

The 31-year-old had never received a straight red card while he was in Spain where he played well over 300 matches, but has experienced his straight second red card in less than 40 appearances for the Premier League side.