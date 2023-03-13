Car rams into house in Lagos, kills siblings, injures another

The accident scene.

By Efe Onodjae

Tragedy struck in Isolo area of Lagos State when the driver of a Lexus jeep with number plates LSD 356GU, lost control and the car rammed into a kiosk, killing two children of the same parents, and injuring another.

According to an eyewitness, the two dead children, aged 17 and 14, were sons of an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain.

They were playing with one other child of a neighbor at No. 2 Iyewa Street off Kogberegbe, Isolo, area of Lagos, at 7.40p.m. on Sunday when the incident happened.

The vehicle rammed into the kiosk in front of the house and the momentum carried it into the rooms. It destroyed the house and injured the children.

They were later rushed to Isolo General Hospital, where two were confirmed dead.

Today, Monday, the Isolo Local Government Chairman, Mr Olasoju Bayo, visited the scene of the incident with his entourage.

When Vanguard called the Lagos State Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, he said: “I am not aware of such incident but would confirm from the Isolo Police Division and get back with any necessary information.”