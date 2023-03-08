CAN endorses Mbah, urges Enugu to vote competence, capacity, track record

Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Enugu State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged its members across the state to vote for the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Dr. Peter Mbah.

According to CAN, Mbah possesses the qualities needed for economic rebirth, industrialisation, job creation, peace, security and a thriving environment for investments in the state.

The largest Christian organization, which is made up of numerous denominations, disclosed its position at an interactive session it had with the leading governorship candidates in Enugu on Monday.

It stressed that Mbah’s qualifications and preparedness for the task ahead convinced them of his capacity to deliver good governance and transform the state for the good of the people.

CAN, while appealing to voters to queue behind the ruling party’s candidate, said its decision to support Mbah was anchored on his proven capacity, competence, character, outstanding track records both in the private sector and public sector.

Declaring that people should look out for a candidate with the capacity and competence to provide new infrastructure and basic amenities such as running water, good roads, robust healthcare system, quality education, the Christian body said the programmes presented by Mbah had shown he would do beyond that since he had been able to do that for the people with his personal resources.

Speaking at the session, Secretary of the body, Rev. Obiora Okeke, extolled Mbah’s entrepreneurial exploits in the private sector, stressing that he (Mbah) would do very well with the support of the people.

He called on Christians and people across the state to vote for candidates with competence, capacity and character, outstanding records of development and avoid voting someone because of clannish sentiments or party affiliation.

The governorship hopeful urged voters to ask anyone coming for their votes to present their manifestos, programmes, and achievements in their previous offices, enjoining them not to vote again for career politicians or those who had no life or business outside politics.