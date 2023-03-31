Calls for interim govt unacceptable — Uche Nwosu

…sues for peace

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

President of the Ugwumba Leadership Centre and former Chief of Staff to the Imo State Governor, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, has said calls for an interim government in Nigeria was unacceptable.

Nwosu in a statement in Abuja on Friday night, sued for peace, urging Nigerians and politicians to ensure that the best for ‘Nigeria’ remains paramount in their hearts.

According to him, “At this point in the history of our great nation, the need to maintain the peace and stability of Nigeria should be paramount on the agenda of every Nigerian, including our political leaders.

“Now, that the elections have come and gone and winners have emerged at the various levels, all aggrieved parties should please approach the Courts, which is the only peaceful way of reclaiming lost mandates.

“As a peace-loving Nigerian, I wish to condemn the utterances of some of the politicians, and any call by anyone or group of persons for an Interim Government in this country as reported by the Department of State Services is unacceptable and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians. Let’s give peace a chance. Nigeria is our country and as they say, no place is better than home! God bless Nigeria.”