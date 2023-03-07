CalledOut Music delivers unforgettable night at ‘Live In London’ Concert

On March 4th, 2023, fans of CalledOut Music gathered at the Dominion Centre in London for his highly anticipated “Live In London” concert. The MOBO award-winning singer/songwriter promised a night of unforgettable music and entertainment, and he certainly delivered. The audience eagerly rushed to their seats to witness CalledOut’s incredible performance, especially with the addition of special guests Annatoria and Daphne Richardson.

As the doors opened and CalledOutMusic began his first note, the crowd erupted in cheers and sang along to every song. Known for his voice beyond his years and his inspiring lyrics, CalledOut Music gave a soul-stirring performance that left the audience in awe. His infectious stage presence allowed him to move seamlessly from one song to another, captivating the crowd with his passion and talent.

Guest artist Annatoria graced the stage with her complimenting vocals, delivering a heartwarming performance that left the audience moved with emotion. Daphne Richardson closed the show with a riveting performance that left the crowd wanting more.

Without a doubt, CalledOutMusic’s “Live In London” concert was a night to remember and will go down in history as a huge success. Both CalledOut Music and his special guests left a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Photo credit: @darleen_m._b