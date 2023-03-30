Call for Bawa’s sack ‘ll be counterproductive – Anti-Corruption Coalition

…Says inter agency rivalry, ‘cabals’ stalling operation of commission

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Civil Society Alliance for Eradication of Corruption has faulted the call for the sack of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFFC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Mawa, saying that such calls is capable of eroding the gains already made in the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

The group sounded the warning at a press conference organised by Civil Society Alliance for Eradication of Corruption to review anti- corruption war and pass vote of confidence on Abbdulrasheed Bawa, Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission, held on Thursday in Abuja.

Addressing the press, the head of African Leadership Strategy & Transparency Development Initiative, Nelson said maintained that the call for sack and removal of Bawa at this transition period is a wrong idea that will further defeat the already established fight against some political office holders most of whom will no longer enjoy immunity and thus makes investigation easily done.

“We are gathered here today to put some erroneous record straight based on our close observation of activities of our anti-corruption agencies, especially EFCC under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

“As an anti-corruption coalition, we have noticed with pains, how inter agency rivalry and ‘cabals’ have severally stalled operation of the commission in the fight against corruption.

“This is seen in the way and manner they have severally influenced outcome of investigations and situations whereby the commission goes ahead, they come up with procured court injunctions to stall further investigations.

“This attitude has stalled several anti-corruption battles been investigated upon by the commission, and has often at time leads to collision of interest as the Bawa is left with no option to either respect court order or go ahead with the investigation so as to recover the looted loot.”

He argued that Bawa should be allowed to complete the ongoing investigation of some of the political office holders, including that of the ruling party.

“We are sure these are part of those calling for his removal, which we stand against and advice the outgoing government to ensure that such calls are not listened to but instead make him more focus in delivering his mandate.

“The flimsy excuse under which they are calling for his removal, is selective disobedience to court rulings. We all know, the standard rule if such occurs, it’s for the complainant to approach court and charge him for contempt not call for outright removal.

“At times, we also know that under corrupt charges some court rules need to be further tested before obeyed as it can truncate an ongoing investigation.”

“Under same Bawa, the commission has recorded 3,785 convictions and still counting, but to our surprise this was not celebrated by anyone but rather a frivolous call for his removal is what we are seeing.

” His removal now, will further portray us in bad light in the international community as not serious to build strong institution that we need to build to ensure that our looted funds are recovered and plunged back to the treasury.

The group further advised the President elect, “not to listen to this nay sayers as Bawa will no doubt assist in bringing to book and make to face justice hidden corruption and recovery of loots that the government will need to stabilize with because we can’t be on a borrowing spleen again as a nation”.

For them, the war against corruption, especially under President Buhari has its milestones, prospects and no doubt challenges hence the need to upheld and sustain what is been done by EFCC under Bawa and ensure those accused are called up to clear their names.

“This we must sustain, and in doing that we hereby pass a vote of confidence on Bawa and urge him to carry on with delivery of his mandate and further deepen the anti-graft agency,” the group said.

Others present at the briefing include: Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed of Northern Nigeria Good Governance Forum; Cosmas Lilian Ezeanya of Network of Young Female Leaders of Ecowas Community; Mohammed Basah of Civil Society Alliance for Transparency and Development; Opeyemi Ismail Ibrahim of Transparency Watch and Northern Nigeria Good Governance Forum