C/River guber: Our votes won’t be sacrificed on altar of ethnicity —PDP Chieftain

PDP and its colour flags

.

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The people of the Mbube clan in the Ogoja Local Government Area of Cross River have vowed never to be hoodwinked into sacrificing merit and competence over Politics of ethnicity in the forthcoming Governorship election in the state.

This position was contained in a statement by a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River,Chief James Achara.

He said the need to make this clarification was a result of the fact that some persons in the clan have decided to put their personal interest above that of the collective interest of the community and Mbube people as a whole.

Chief Achara asked the few that are clamouring for a concession to be made for votes to be cast on the basis of ethnicity, should tell the Mbube people why they have failed to attract any developmental project to the area for the eight years they have been in power adding that there has been selective development for their eight years in power.

He said that the people have decided to cast their vote for those who have shown interest in the welfare of the people, even if it means sacrificing their own.

“In Mbube, competence and performance have never been sacrificed on the grounds of mere ethnic sentiment since the journey of democratic dispensation in 1999 and 2023 will not be different with the Cross River State APC deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Peter Odey,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain however pointed out that canvassers of this ethnic sentiment forgot to do the same for their own who ran for the Senate seat against the incumbent governor of the state.

Chief Achara said: “When a competent and performing Ogoja son contested the Senate seat two weeks ago, how many of them came out to whip this cry of ethnicity?

“Where were all these people crying fowl today when these illustrious sons of Mbube/Ogoja were contesting for political offices that they now want the situation of Peter Odey who is yet to prove his ability to deliver, different?

“The good people of Mbube will prioritize competence and performance against politics of ethnicity, we have grown above all that all we need is wholesome development not selective, where certain communities can’t have light while others will have, yet we have representatives that their canvassers are now clamouring for our votes on their behalf,” he stated.

Speaking further, Achara who also raised the alarm over a plot by some state actors to unleash mayhem on anyone who will not vote for APC said electorates in the area were willing and ready to stay the cause at polling units as they have had enough and have also become too exposed to be intimidated

He added ” We will cast our votes, we will protect our votes, we know that our votes will count, it counted two weeks ago for Sen. Jarigbe Agom and Godwin Offionio it will also count again, we need rapid development, not ethnic jingoism, we need people that will deliver Mbube.

“We are aware that they have concluded plans to disrupt elections by telling their people to come out very early to vote, that part of the plan is a good one, but any plan to use violence to stop the people from making their choice will be resisted, we have had enough ,” he said.