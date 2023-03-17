BusinessPlus CIO bags new international appointment

Chief Innovation Officer of BusinessPlus, Ayeni Ekundayo has bagged a new appointment as a representative of media entrepreneurship and journalism management at the 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce.

Ekundayo was recently recognized as part of the top 100 fast-growing SMEs in Nigeria owing to his dedication to youths and helping businesses reach their potential through digital marketing.

The 6th Region Global Chamber of Commerce is an initiative created to support and develop superior quality in the commercial growth of nations.

Its mission is invested in empowering Africa’s sustainable economic development through strong partnerships and positive reconnections of people of Africa and its descendants, including the indigenous people worldwide.

Running a top digital marketing and communications firm in Africa, Ekundayo has trained over 5,000 youths with digital marketing skills since its existence and has always reiterated his commitment to keep giving back to the society.