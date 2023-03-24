Business mogul, Nwigwe, hails Nwifuru, Ebonyi Governor-elect

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Omini Excel Limited, Mr Chibueze Nwigwe Uzo, has congratulated the Ebonyi State Governor-elect, Rt Hon Ogbonna Nwifuru for the emerging winner after a keenly contested 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

Nwigwe, in his congratulatory message addressed to the governor-elect, described his victory as well earned, however, charging him on selfless service when he takes over the saddle.

According to him, It is a well-earned victory, fought for and well deserved. I believe you will be selfless in discharging your responsibilities.

Mr. Nwigwe stressed that he is optimistic the governor-elect would take the state to enviable heights and redirect the state to a path of Progressive development.

He said: “Your antecedents as the Speaker of the state House of assembly is laudable and I am confident you will replicate that as the Governor of our state.”

He, therefore, called on Ebonyians to support the Governor-elect and outgoing government for a smooth transition process.