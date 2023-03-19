Business mogul,  Benedict Peters, to receive African Philanthropist Award in Kigali

Benedict Peters

Nigerian Business Mogul – Sir Benedict Peters is set to be honored at the African Heritage Concert and Awards slated to hold in Kigali, Rwanda on April 1, 2023.

Sir Peters who is the founder of Aiteo Group, Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil producing firm, will receive the African Philanthropist Award for his giant strides in Sports and Human Capital Development across Africa.

Also, former Former President of Tanzania, late John Magufuli; Vice President of Liberia, Her Excellency, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor; Former President of Botswana, Lt. Gen. Seretse Khama Ian Khama (retd), former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and many other prominent Africans will be honored.

According to the organizers – Heritage Times (HT), The African Heritage Concert and Awards will celebrate and honor distinguished African personalities, who have dignified themselves through remarkable achievements across the globe. This, the organizers says have become imperative to foster the African culture of excellence and promote Afrocentrism.

Sir Peters leads the Aiteo and EMA Consortiums which has won separate bids to acquire three power generating companies, and is set to build a 100,000 barrel refinery in oil-rich Warri in Delta State, South-South Nigeria.