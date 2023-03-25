Bus-train accident: Lagos to charge driver with manslaughter

The Lagos State Government is set to charge the driver of the staff bus involved in a collision with a train, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, with manslaughter.

Recall that on March 9, a train collided with a Lagos staff bus, killing six people and injuring many of the state workers.

The bus, which had employees of the state government onboard, was then dragged by the train which eventually came to a stop in the Sogunle area of the state.

The incident left six persons dead and 96 others injured and hospitalised across government hospitals in the state.

Osibanjo was immediately apprehended and handed over to the police for investigation and possible prosecution by the state.

In a statement on Friday, Grace Alo, director of public affairs in the ministry, said a case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm has been established against the driver.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the DPP, a prima facie case of manslaughter, and grievous body harm was disclosed against the driver of the staff bus. Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Office of the DPP will immediately file charges against the driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident,” the statement read.