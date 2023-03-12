Bus/Train Accident: 53 patients discharged, 43 still hospitalised – Abayomi

Says patients responding to treatment

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi on Sunday disclosed that a total of 53 patients from the bus/train accident in Lagos have been discharged.

Giving an update on unfortunate accident in a press statement, Abayomi said the patients were responding to treatment.

He also disclosed that a total number of patients on admission on Sunday were 43, 39 in LASUTH, two at the General Hospital Odan-Lagos and another two at the General Hospital, Gbagada.

Giving further breakdown on how the 102 patients were distributed after triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, the Commissioner said: a total of 71 was admitted in LASUTH, four at the General Hospital, Lagos, 10 at General Hospital, Orile – Agege, six at Geenal Hospital Gbagada and five at the Tollgate Trauma Centre.

He said the number of fatalities from the accident which recorded 102 casualties remained six

Abayomi had earlier in a series of tweets explained that all victims of the accident with varying degrees of injuries including life-threatening conditions such as head and chest cases were admitted and treated while 25 patients with moderate injuries were later referred to 5 General Hospitals in Lagos for further treatment and to decongest the Lagos Stat University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH,

He promised that further updates on the incident and medical condition of victims will be provided as much as necessary.