Burna Boy, Tems, others dominate Soundcity MVP Award 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy award winner, Tems alongside Burna Boy have continued to unleash their ‘musical supremacy’ on the global scene, as they won big again at the just concluded 5th edition of the Soundcity MVP awards.

While Tems won the Best Female MVP, Burna Boy went home with the African Artist of the year award to solidify their enviable spots on the continent’s music scene.

Other big winners on the night included Oxlade (Listener’s Choice), Ajebo Hustlers (Best Group Or Duo), Ruger (Best New Artiste) Fireboy – Peru Remix Ft. Ed Sheeran (Best Pop), TG Omori (Video Of The Year) among others.

Powered by Tingo Mobile with sponsorship from MunchIT, Pepsi and Desperados, the awards show which held at the Convention Centre of Eko hotel and Suites, Lagos, was hosted by South African actress, Pearl Thusi, who ensured that there was no dull moment throughout the night.

Nigerian street sensational artiste, Mohbad set the tone for the night with a superlative performance, followed by sensational singer Phina and Ghana’s Black Sherrif who all brought down the roof with their unique styles of music.

Other musicians who captured the energy of African music in the course of the night included Gyakie, Magixx, Pheelz, Spyro, Ruger, TI Blaze, Zuchu, Gyakie, Seyi Vibez, Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ladipoe, Vector, Kaligraph Jones among others.

According to the founder of Soundcity, Tajudeen Adepetu, the MVP Awards celebrates the finest of African music and artists.

The initiative, he said not only recognizes the hard work, creativity and craft of African musicians but also, provides its global audience access to premium entertainment from Africa.

Speaking in the same vein, founder of Tingo Moblie, Dozy Mmobousi, said: “At Tingo, we are at the forefront of providing solutions for African businesses. Our platform leverages the energy of the African youths to drive innovation and there is no better ally than supporting African artists and the music industry hence our partnership with the Soundcity MVP award.”

Present at the show were Nollywood actors and artists from across Africa including actor Daniel Etim-Effiong. RMD, Mr Macaroni, casts of Shanty made up of the trio of Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke and a host of others.

The award ceremony had 15 categories, out of which Nigerian singers clinched 12 awards. It also featured special recognition for innovators in different fields including business, fintech and fashion.

While Senegalese singer Akon received the Legend Award, high point of the night was the special tribute paid to the recently departed entertainers including South African rapper, AKA who died on the morning of the award ceremony.