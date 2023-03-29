Buni promises reenergised ‘Yobe first’ policy for economic empowerment

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has promised to strengthen the ‘Yobe first’ policy, for economic empowerment.

Speaking , yesterday, while receiving his certificate of return, he appealed to the people of the state to continue supporting government policies and programmes for the government to effectively and efficiently improve the lives of our people.

Governor Buni promised the people of the state , who reinvested their faith in him that he shall not fail them.

” I also wish to reassure you that we shall in the years ahead, strive to strengthen the ‘Yobe first’ policy, for economic empowerment, and to have value for monies expended on government projects.”

He added “We shall be more committed to improve on the achievements recorded in the last four years, to make the next four years more fruitful and rewarding for our people.”

While dedicating his re- election to the people of the state, who conducted themselves peacefully and maturely in both the elections held recently, Buni said “We have truly exhibited that Yobe state is the home of peaceful elections built on the concept of ‘Politics Without Bitterness’ as propagated by our revered political icon, the late Alh. Waziri Ibrahim.

He added “It is also heartwarming that politicians and their supporters in the state have refused to give room to political violence and thuggery, which further made Yobe state a role model of peaceful electioneering for other states to copy. I thank you all.”

While commending the opposition Political Parties and their candidates for showing interest and passion to serve the state through healthy politicking, Buni extended his hands of fellowship to them in the task of building the state.

“We will continue to maintain an open-door policy to give everyone a sense of belonging and the opportunity to contribute to the development of the State.”

He thanked all members and elders of the All Progressives Congress family in Yobe state for the roles they played in his re-election.

“The contributions made by our elders including Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim; Ambassador Goni Modu Zanna Brah, Alh. Tijjani Tumsah and others too numerous to mention, towards the success of the party and its candidates, are highly appreciated.

“I equally commend the security agencies for ensuring hitch-free elections across the state.”