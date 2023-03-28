Bukayo Saka to become PL’s 9th highest-paid player

Arsenal forward, Bukayo Saka is in a firm position to sign a new contract that will catapult him to being the 9th highest-paid player in the English Premier League.

According to DailyMail, Saka will earn close to £15million a season when he finally signs his new contract with Arsenal.

His current agreement at the club is set to be void in the summer of 2024, however the Gunners a ready to grant him an additional five years with pay of £ 300,000 per week.

In the proposed deal, Saka is expected to earn four times his current salary and become the Gunners’ highest-paid player.

The 21-year-old will also become the 9th highest-paid player in the English top flight when he officially puts pen on paper.

Saka is highly rated in Arsenal’s attack, with his goal involvements having played a pivotal role in the London’s club conquest to be English champions.

The English international is yet to be unavailable for the Gunners in the Premier League, featuring in all 28 matches this season, with an accumulation of 12 goals and 10 assists.

The skillful winger is expected to be in action on April 1st as the Mikel Arteta-led side face Leeds United in hopes to extend their point gap beyond Manchester City who have a huge task against Liverpool.