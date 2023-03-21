Buhari writes senate, seeks confirmation of new NDIC Board

..As Former Economic Adviser to Ex- President Osita Ogbu makes list

By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of new members of the board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC.

President Buhari’s letter dated March 15, 2023 was read yesterday during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

The nominees are Hon. Abdul Abdulhakeem Mobolaji as Chairman, representing South-West; former Economic Adviser to Ex- President Olusegun Obasanjo, Professor Osita Ogbu, representing South East; Umar Jubril, North Central; Mohammed Haruna, North East; Yesmin Dalhatu, North West; Simon Ogie, South-South and Abimbola Olashore, South-West.

The letter read, “Pursuant to section 5 ( 4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act, I forward herewith for the confirmation of the Senate, the under-listed names of the newly appointed members of the Governing Board of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Their CVs are therein attached.”

The letter added, “While I hope that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the Senate. Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurance of my highest consideration.”